How Will Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Perform In Months To Come?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.07M, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.21% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -126.87% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 28.36% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 671.13K shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Sporting -6.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the SEEL stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 17.28%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -1.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -23.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.66.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.45%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.60% and 15.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.00% over the past 5 years.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.33% with a share float percentage of 29.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.01 million shares worth more than $5.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., with the holding of over 4.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.06 million and represent 4.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $3.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $1.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.