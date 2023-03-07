How Will Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 6.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.52B, closed the last trade at $13.48 per share which meant it lost -$1.05 on the day or -7.23% during that session. The NWL stock price is -83.23% off its 52-week high price of $24.70 and 9.2% above the 52-week low of $12.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Sporting -7.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the NWL stock price touched $13.48 or saw a rise of 8.49%. Year-to-date, Newell Brands Inc. shares have moved 3.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have changed -18.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newell Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.76%, compared to -2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.80% and -36.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.23 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.81 billion and $2.39 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.50% for the current quarter and -14.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -67.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.74%.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 6.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.17% with a share float percentage of 96.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newell Brands Inc. having a total of 803 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 56.52 million shares worth more than $785.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management Llc, with the holding of over 47.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $619.49 million and represent 11.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 11.87 million shares of worth $163.87 million while later fund manager owns 11.11 million shares of worth $154.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.