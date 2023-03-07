How Will EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Perform In Months To Come?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 6.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.53B, closed the last trade at $32.95 per share which meant it lost -$1.4 on the day or -4.08% during that session. The EQT stock price is -57.72% off its 52-week high price of $51.97 and 26.25% above the 52-week low of $24.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EQT Corporation (EQT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.53.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Sporting -4.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the EQT stock price touched $32.95 or saw a rise of 4.66%. Year-to-date, EQT Corporation shares have moved -2.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have changed 3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $67.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.88% from current levels.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EQT Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.24%, compared to -9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.30% and 106.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.41 billion and $2.5 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.20% for the current quarter and -9.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 223.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.52%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.57% with a share float percentage of 98.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQT Corporation having a total of 838 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 45.62 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 38.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 10.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 11.45 million shares of worth $387.35 million while later fund manager owns 10.62 million shares of worth $359.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.