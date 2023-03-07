Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.60B, closed the recent trade at $26.68 per share which meant it lost -$2.09 on the day or -7.26% during that session. The NTNX stock price is -26.42% off its 52-week high price of $33.73 and 49.63% above the 52-week low of $13.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Sporting -7.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the NTNX stock price touched $26.68 or saw a rise of 9.0%. Year-to-date, Nutanix Inc. shares have moved 2.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have changed -8.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.44% from the levels at last check today.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutanix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.96%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 466.70% and 120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $464.96 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $425.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $413.08 million and $403.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.60% for the current quarter and 5.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 23 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.24% with a share float percentage of 82.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutanix Inc. having a total of 435 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 34.52 million shares worth more than $920.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $679.85 million and represent 11.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 11.9 million shares of worth $317.37 million while later fund manager owns 6.71 million shares of worth $178.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.