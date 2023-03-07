Harsco Corporation (HSC) Falls -14.81%, Causing Bears To Lose

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $575.39M, closed the last trade at $7.13 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -14.81% during that session. The HSC stock price is -95.65% off its 52-week high price of $13.95 and 47.69% above the 52-week low of $3.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 494.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harsco Corporation (HSC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) trade information

Sporting -14.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the HSC stock price touched $7.13 or saw a rise of 19.44%. Year-to-date, Harsco Corporation shares have moved 13.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) have changed -14.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.24% from current levels.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harsco Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 33.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -460.00%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -131.80% and -700.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $462.04 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $444.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -717.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

HSC Dividends

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.48% with a share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harsco Corporation having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.82 million shares worth more than $47.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.44 million and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.47% shares in the company for having 5.94 million shares of worth $37.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 million shares of worth $13.68 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.25% of company’s outstanding stock.