Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $15.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -5.76% during that session. The GSBD stock price is -35.58% off its 52-week high price of $20.50 and 10.45% above the 52-week low of $13.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 547.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) trade information

Sporting -5.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the GSBD stock price touched $15.12 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares have moved 10.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have changed -4.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.50 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.1% from the levels at last check today.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.46%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and 8.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $99.24 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $65.48 million and $78.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.60% for the current quarter and 30.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -71.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.28%.

GSBD Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 11.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.50% with a share float percentage of 30.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 6.49 million shares worth more than $93.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 6.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.94 million and represent 3.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $17.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $9.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.