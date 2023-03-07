GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)’s -0.06% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.61B, closed the recent trade at $32.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The GFL stock price is -6.32% off its 52-week high price of $34.16 and 28.1% above the 52-week low of $23.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the GFL stock price touched $32.13 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, GFL Environmental Inc. shares have moved 9.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have changed 2.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.85.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GFL Environmental Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.67%, compared to 23.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.3 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.15 billion and $1.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 14.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.60% over the past 5 years.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.83% with a share float percentage of 79.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GFL Environmental Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 53.78 million shares worth more than $1.57 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 15.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 43.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 billion and represent 12.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Canada Fund and Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 3.72 million shares of worth $108.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.13 million shares of worth $62.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.