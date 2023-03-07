Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Shares Are Down -6.60% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.46B, closed the last trade at $11.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The ULCC stock price is -32.96% off its 52-week high price of $15.25 and 28.6% above the 52-week low of $8.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 834.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the ULCC stock price touched $11.47 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved 11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have changed -15.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.34% from current levels.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,600.00%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 116.00% and 277.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $885.03 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $605 million and $909 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.30% for the current quarter and 13.00% for the next.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.17% with a share float percentage of 102.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indigo Partners LLC with over 178.83 million shares worth more than $1.73 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Indigo Partners LLC held 82.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with the holding of over 5.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.43 million and represent 2.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 5.15 million shares of worth $49.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $15.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.