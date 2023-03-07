First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has seen 4.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the last trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The AG stock price is -126.91% off its 52-week high price of $14.59 and 8.24% above the 52-week low of $5.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.11 million shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the AG stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -22.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed -19.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.12 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.28% from current levels.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 152.38%, compared to -24.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.08% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1200.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.67% with a share float percentage of 36.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 26.31 million shares worth more than $169.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 9.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.21 million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.00% shares in the company for having 13.62 million shares of worth $87.57 million while later fund manager owns 10.31 million shares of worth $66.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.78% of company’s outstanding stock.