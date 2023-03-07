First Horizon Corporation (FHN): What Makes The Stock Good?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 7.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.60B, closed the last trade at $21.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The FHN stock price is -17.38% off its 52-week high price of $24.92 and 3.53% above the 52-week low of $20.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.23 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Sporting -1.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the FHN stock price touched $21.23 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, First Horizon Corporation shares have moved -13.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed -14.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.87.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Horizon Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to -1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.90% and 44.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $886.43 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $895.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $707 million and $743 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.40% for the current quarter and 20.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -12.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.50%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 2.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.35% with a share float percentage of 78.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon Corporation having a total of 764 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 55.86 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 52.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 billion and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 16.56 million shares of worth $405.84 million while later fund manager owns 16.03 million shares of worth $367.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.