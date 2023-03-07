Ferguson plc (FERG) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.52B, closed the recent trade at $138.19 per share which meant it lost -$5.39 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The FERG stock price is -22.22% off its 52-week high price of $168.90 and 28.24% above the 52-week low of $99.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferguson plc (FERG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.96.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) trade information

Sporting -3.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the FERG stock price touched $138.19 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Ferguson plc shares have moved 8.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) have changed -6.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $147.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $107.00 while the price target rests at a high of $191.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.57% from the levels at last check today.

Ferguson plc (FERG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ferguson plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.51%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.87 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 32.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FERG Dividends

Ferguson plc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.08 at a share yield of 2.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.56% with a share float percentage of 78.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferguson plc having a total of 793 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trian Fund Management, LP with over 11.22 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Trian Fund Management, LP held 5.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.72 million and represent 3.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $307.13 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $290.88 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.