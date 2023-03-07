Euda Health Holdings Limited. (NASDAQ: EUDA) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 6.15%

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.71M, closed the recent trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 6.15% during that session. The EUDA stock price is -407.25% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 49.28% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.91K shares.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Sporting 6.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the EUDA stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 38.39%. Year-to-date, Euda Health Holdings Limited shares have moved 25.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) have changed 20.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 25710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.18% over the past 6 months.

EUDA Dividends

Euda Health Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.22% with a share float percentage of 125.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euda Health Holdings Limited having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 1406.0 shares worth more than $2316.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.01% of shares outstanding.