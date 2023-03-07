Domo Inc. (DOMO) Has Risen 3.79%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $551.40M, closed the last trade at $16.45 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The DOMO stock price is -249.0% off its 52-week high price of $57.41 and 31.0% above the 52-week low of $11.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 671.21K shares.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Sporting 3.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the DOMO stock price touched $16.45 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, Domo Inc. shares have moved 15.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have changed -11.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.74% from current levels.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Domo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.15%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.00% and 47.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.47 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $69.99 million and $74.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.70% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.40% over the past 5 years.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 24 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.49% with a share float percentage of 83.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Domo Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $59.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.93 million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $13.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $15.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.