CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 7.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.34B, closed the last trade at $127.59 per share which meant it gained $1.55 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -89.67% off its 52-week high price of $242.00 and 27.7% above the 52-week low of $92.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 34 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the CRWD stock price touched $127.59 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares have moved 21.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed 10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 123.88%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.30% and 38.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.50%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $625 million for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $664.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $431.01 million and $487.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.00% for the current quarter and 36.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -143.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 56.60%.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.01% with a share float percentage of 76.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,405 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.47 million shares worth more than $2.22 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.18 billion and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 6.05 million shares of worth $997.06 million while later fund manager owns 3.45 million shares of worth $363.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.