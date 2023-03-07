Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Shares Lost -$0.05 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The CRON stock price is -113.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 2.48% above the 52-week low of $1.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting -2.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the CRON stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved -20.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -18.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.13%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.10% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.24 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $25.8 million and $25.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.80% for the current quarter and -2.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 58.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.57% with a share float percentage of 27.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares worth more than $26.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the holding of over 8.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.48 million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 9.26 million shares of worth $26.13 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $8.4 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.