Could Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 3.52 and has seen 6.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.48B, closed the last trade at $26.17 per share which meant it lost -$1.13 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The AR stock price is -86.47% off its 52-week high price of $48.80 and 8.06% above the 52-week low of $24.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.19 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting -4.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the AR stock price touched $26.17 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved -15.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed -7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.94%, compared to -9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 102.20% and -15.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.59 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.50% for the current quarter and 115.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.80% over the past 5 years.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 91.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 580 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 45.74 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $827.35 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.76% shares in the company for having 11.27 million shares of worth $349.34 million while later fund manager owns 8.52 million shares of worth $264.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.