Can Comstock Inc. (LODE) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 4.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 10.21% during that session. The LODE stock price is -523.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 29.41% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 908.60K shares.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Sporting 10.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the LODE stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Comstock Inc. shares have moved 23.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) have changed -19.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.04% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -78.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.30% over the past 5 years.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.66% with a share float percentage of 5.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.7 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.