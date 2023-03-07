Can BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.79M, closed the last trade at $8.76 per share which meant it gained $1.89 on the day or 27.51% during that session. The BIVI stock price is -64.16% off its 52-week high price of $14.38 and 84.82% above the 52-week low of $1.33. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Sporting 27.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the BIVI stock price touched $8.76 or saw a rise of 2.01%. Year-to-date, BioVie Inc. shares have moved 12.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) have changed 53.95%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.09% from current levels.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioVie Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 186.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.08%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.70% over the past 5 years.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.09% with a share float percentage of 7.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioVie Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are swisspartners Ltd. with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, swisspartners Ltd. held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 98048.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 32672.0 shares of worth $81353.0 while later fund manager owns 24909.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.