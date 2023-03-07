Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Falls -0.21%, Causing Bears To Lose

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has seen 6.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.31B, closed the last trade at $19.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The ARCC stock price is -16.13% off its 52-week high price of $22.54 and 14.94% above the 52-week low of $16.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the ARCC stock price touched $19.41 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Ares Capital Corporation shares have moved 5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) have changed -1.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.74.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ares Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.83%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.10% and 28.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600.63 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $608.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $440 million and $479 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.50% for the current quarter and 26.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 17.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 9.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.62% with a share float percentage of 32.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 707 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 11.16 million shares worth more than $188.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 11.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.68 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 5.71 million shares of worth $105.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $14.74 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.