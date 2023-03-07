Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) has seen 9.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.05M, closed the last trade at $3.06 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 152.89% during that session. The SFR stock price is -337.91% off its 52-week high price of $13.40 and 64.05% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67880.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.68K shares.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Sporting 152.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the SFR stock price touched $3.06 or saw a rise of 20.52%. Year-to-date, Appreciate Holdings Inc. shares have moved 166.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 100.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) have changed 93.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.12% over the past 6 months, compared to -2.80% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.22% with a share float percentage of 64.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Appreciate Holdings Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $14.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Aristeia Capital, LLC held 8.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.08 million and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $5.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $1.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.