Analysts Are Recommending Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) As A Buy Candidate

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $20.27 per share which meant it lost -$2.18 on the day or -9.71% during that session. The VRNA stock price is -30.44% off its 52-week high price of $26.44 and 83.18% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Sporting -9.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the VRNA stock price touched $20.27 or saw a rise of 10.59%. Year-to-date, Verona Pharma plc shares have moved -22.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have changed -4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -72.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.27% from the levels at last check today.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verona Pharma plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 96.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.71%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 175.00% for the next quarter.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.57 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.92% with a share float percentage of 78.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verona Pharma plc having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $61.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 8.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 5.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.2 million and represent 7.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $18.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $12.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.