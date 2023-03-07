An In-Depth Look At The Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.66B, closed the recent trade at $32.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The BN stock price is -47.69% off its 52-week high price of $48.19 and 7.81% above the 52-week low of $30.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Sporting -2.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the BN stock price touched $32.63 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Corporation shares have moved 3.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) have changed -13.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.07 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $29.17 billion and $31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.10% for the current quarter and 3.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 151.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.50%.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.85% with a share float percentage of 78.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Corporation having a total of 968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Corp /ON/ with over 131.89 million shares worth more than $4.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Brookfield Corp /ON/ held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 98.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.23 billion and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 21.24 million shares of worth $695.53 million while later fund manager owns 17.75 million shares of worth $581.34 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.