A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.89B, closed the recent trade at $19.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.90% during that session. The MFC stock price is -9.96% off its 52-week high price of $21.85 and 24.91% above the 52-week low of $14.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Sporting -0.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the MFC stock price touched $19.87 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Manulife Financial Corporation shares have moved 11.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) have changed 1.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.15.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Manulife Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.84%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.45 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.42%.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 5.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.17% with a share float percentage of 53.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 822 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 169.93 million shares worth more than $2.66 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 68.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 billion and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 25.44 million shares of worth $421.05 million while later fund manager owns 14.21 million shares of worth $222.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.