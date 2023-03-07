A Detailed Analysis Of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03B, closed the recent trade at $51.83 per share which meant 0.01% during that session. The FOCS stock price is -1.52% off its 52-week high price of $52.62 and 41.6% above the 52-week low of $30.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 921.74K shares.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the FOCS stock price touched $51.83 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares have moved 39.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have changed 3.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.14.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.42%, compared to 0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.30% and -19.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $516.79 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $553.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $523.89 million and $536.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.40% for the current quarter and 3.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 674.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.70%.

FOCS Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.75% with a share float percentage of 99.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Focus Financial Partners Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stone Point Capital Llc with over 16.05 million shares worth more than $598.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Stone Point Capital Llc held 24.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 7.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $240.27 million and represent 11.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 2.55 million shares of worth $95.0 million while later fund manager owns 2.18 million shares of worth $81.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.30% of company’s outstanding stock.