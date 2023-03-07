8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $589.73M, closed the last trade at $5.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The EGHT stock price is -151.96% off its 52-week high price of $13.48 and 46.36% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Sporting -4.63% in the red in last session when the EGHT stock price touched $5.35 or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, 8×8 Inc. shares have moved 23.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) have changed -16.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.99.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 8×8 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 275.00%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $185.46 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $189.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $181.37 million and $187.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.30% for the current quarter and 1.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.92% over the past 5 years.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.49% with a share float percentage of 113.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.74 million shares worth more than $68.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.31 million and represent 17.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 8.28 million shares of worth $35.76 million while later fund manager owns 5.64 million shares of worth $23.87 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.05% of company’s outstanding stock.