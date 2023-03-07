0.71 Gain Turns SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $531.36M, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The SMRT stock price is -163.96% off its 52-week high price of $7.47 and 28.27% above the 52-week low of $2.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 956.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 03/06/23 when the SMRT stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 1.74%. Year-to-date, SmartRent Inc. shares have moved 16.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) have changed -10.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.29.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SmartRent Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 17.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.10% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.05 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $34.67 million and $37.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.70% for the current quarter and 39.10% for the next.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.84% with a share float percentage of 58.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmartRent Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $37.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC held 8.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.86 million and represent 6.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Discovery Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 10.04 million shares of worth $27.62 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $9.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.