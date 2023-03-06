ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.27M, closed the last trade at $6.22 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 7.24% during that session. The ZIMV stock price is -365.27% off its 52-week high price of $28.94 and 18.81% above the 52-week low of $5.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 548.66K shares.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Sporting 7.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ZIMV stock price touched $6.22 or saw a rise of 47.64%. Year-to-date, ZimVie Inc. shares have moved -33.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) have changed -37.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.68.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZimVie Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.61%, compared to 6.70% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $237 million for the current quarter.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.78% with a share float percentage of 78.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZimVie Inc. having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.26 million shares worth more than $32.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Camber Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 2.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.66 million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.01% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $14.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $7.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.