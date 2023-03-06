XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has seen 9.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.42B, closed the last trade at $9.62 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 3.11% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -267.46% off its 52-week high price of $35.35 and 35.76% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.46 million shares.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Sporting 3.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the XPEV stock price touched $9.62 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc. shares have moved -3.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have changed -13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.28%, compared to -3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.60% and 26.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $836.08 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $899.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 billion and $1.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.70% for the current quarter and -13.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.79%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.89% with a share float percentage of 32.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc. having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.12 million shares worth more than $240.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 2.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.37 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 7.29 million shares of worth $48.28 million while later fund manager owns 6.87 million shares of worth $45.49 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.