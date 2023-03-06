Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Future Potential?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.90M, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.55% during that session. The PGY stock price is -2926.32% off its 52-week high price of $34.50 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting 7.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the PGY stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -8.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed 0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 142.86%, compared to 17.30% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $163.48 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $181.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.26% with a share float percentage of 69.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. with over 98.11 million shares worth more than $111.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. held 19.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 63.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.82 million and represent 12.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.