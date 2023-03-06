Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Future Potential?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.80 and has seen 19.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the last trade at $5.16 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 17.54% during that session. The GOTU stock price is 12.6% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 87.6% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.27 million shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting 17.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the GOTU stock price touched $5.16 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have moved 118.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 22.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 193.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $291.63 million and $310.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -65.50% for the current quarter and -75.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 100.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.05% with a share float percentage of 24.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 7.26 million shares worth more than $8.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.67 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 2.01 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.