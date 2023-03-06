Why Should You Add NIO Inc. (NIO) To Your Portfolio?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 60.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.18B, closed the last trade at $9.57 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 5.28% during that session. The NIO stock price is -155.28% off its 52-week high price of $24.43 and 13.17% above the 52-week low of $8.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.12 million shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 5.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the NIO stock price touched $9.57 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -1.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -20.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 78.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.51%, compared to -3.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.80% over the past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.92% with a share float percentage of 36.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 769 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 121.06 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $978.74 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 38.61 million shares of worth $493.44 million while later fund manager owns 18.23 million shares of worth $176.27 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.