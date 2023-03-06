Why Should We Buy Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) Stock?

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) has a beta value of 0.60 and has seen 5.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.30M, closed the recent trade at $2.94 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 37.38% during that session. The ALBT stock price is -189.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 28.91% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.41K shares.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) trade information

Sporting 37.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ALBT stock price touched $2.94 or saw a rise of 24.03%. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares have moved -43.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) have changed -6.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 91300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.59% over the past 6 months.

ALBT Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.90% with a share float percentage of 2.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalon GloboCare Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49940.0 shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14762.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94624.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 48624.0 shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 7805.0 shares of worth $32297.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.