When Will iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Be Worth Investing In?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 17.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.41B, closed the last trade at $7.70 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The IQ stock price is -3.77% off its 52-week high price of $7.99 and 78.57% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.67 million shares.

Sporting 3.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the IQ stock price touched $7.70 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, iQIYI Inc. shares have moved 45.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed 5.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 110.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,450.00%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.11 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $1.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.70% for the current quarter and 10.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.84%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 24 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.67% with a share float percentage of 63.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oasis Management Co Ltd. with over 23.53 million shares worth more than $63.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Oasis Management Co Ltd. held 4.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 22.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.15 million and represent 4.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 11.76 million shares of worth $31.88 million while later fund manager owns 4.38 million shares of worth $8.85 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.