When Is AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Going To Be Good Investment?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the recent trade at $7.05 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 12.90% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -102.41% off its 52-week high price of $14.27 and 49.65% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting 12.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the ASTS stock price touched $7.05 or saw a fall of -4.75%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares have moved 46.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 20.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -353.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -112.77% from the levels at last check today.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.46%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.39 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.40% with a share float percentage of 37.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AST SpaceMobile Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.44 million shares worth more than $17.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is No Street GP LP, with the holding of over 2.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.73 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hennessy Focus Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $13.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $11.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.