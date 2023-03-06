When Does SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Become A Good Investment?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) has seen 26.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $506.49M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 24.51% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -475.87% off its 52-week high price of $18.14 and 70.48% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Sporting 24.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the SOUN stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 13.93%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc. shares have moved 77.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed 52.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.60 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.21% from current levels.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.53% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.50% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.84 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.04% with a share float percentage of 14.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoundHound AI Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anchorage Capital Group, LLC with over 3.2 million shares worth more than $10.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Anchorage Capital Group, LLC held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cota Capital Management, Llc, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.69 million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $5.1 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $2.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.