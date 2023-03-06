What Is So Great About Humanigen Inc. (HGEN)?

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -0.84 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant -2.39% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -2468.75% off its 52-week high price of $4.11 and 43.75% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 million shares.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting -2.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the HGEN stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 1.23%. Year-to-date, Humanigen Inc. shares have moved 29.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed -15.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Humanigen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.77%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -66.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.28% with a share float percentage of 7.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Gsa Capital Partners Llp held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $38792.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.