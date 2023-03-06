What Are The Chances Of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Being A Good Investment?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 16.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.84B, closed the last trade at $43.40 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 5.39% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -79.72% off its 52-week high price of $78.00 and 45.55% above the 52-week low of $23.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.81 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting 5.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the SHOP stock price touched $43.40 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved 25.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed -13.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -107.10% and -150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.50%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.65 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 billion and $1.2 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.50% for the current quarter and 19.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 54.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -219.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.84%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 66.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1,344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 74.83 million shares worth more than $2.02 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 7.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 72.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.51 billion and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 44.47 million shares of worth $1.54 billion while later fund manager owns 18.02 million shares of worth $625.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.