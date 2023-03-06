What Are The Chances Of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Being A Good Investment?

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.19M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -177.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 546.06K shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting -0.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the GMDA stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 2.3%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 31.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.66.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.37%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.90% and 14.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.20% over the past 5 years.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.15% with a share float percentage of 38.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.29 million shares worth more than $11.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.55 million and represent 5.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 2.33 million shares of worth $3.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $2.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.