Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.30% during that session. The TIVC stock price is -1204.55% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 751.73K shares.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Sporting -4.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the TIVC stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 6.38%. Year-to-date, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have moved -65.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) have changed -72.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.59% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $610k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $730k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.24% with a share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group, Inc. with over 8900.0 shares worth more than $12905.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Advisor Group, Inc. held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 7722.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11196.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.