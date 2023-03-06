Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Myomo Inc.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 13.71% during that session. The MYO stock price is -897.37% off its 52-week high price of $7.58 and 51.32% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Myomo Inc. (MYO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Sporting 13.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the MYO stock price touched $0.76 or saw a fall of -1.33%. Year-to-date, Myomo Inc. shares have moved 47.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) have changed 51.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myomo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.20% and 51.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.06 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.03 million and $3.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.70% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 48.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.47%.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.12% with a share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myomo Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $1.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 8.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 83910.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.