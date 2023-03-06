vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has a beta value of -1.17 and has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.58% during that session. The VTVT stock price is -64.71% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 55.29% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 69.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Sporting 4.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the VTVT stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 27.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have changed -11.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.89.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -92.86%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.00% over the past 5 years.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.37% with a share float percentage of 12.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with vTv Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Samsara BioCapital, LLC with over 1.64 million shares worth more than $1.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Samsara BioCapital, LLC held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.91 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.