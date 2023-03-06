VEON Ltd. (VEON) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The VEON stock price is -20.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.84 and 65.71% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40140.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the VEON stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, VEON Ltd. shares have moved 42.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 59.09% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.10% over the past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.63% with a share float percentage of 42.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEON Ltd. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Capital LLP with over 120.79 million shares worth more than $38.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Exor Capital LLP held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shah Capital Management, with the holding of over 85.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.96 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 16.02 million shares of worth $4.98 million while later fund manager owns 7.36 million shares of worth $3.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.