Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Expected To Rise 84.38% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) has seen 58.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 155.31% during that session. The UNCY stock price is -31.2% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 68.0% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 351.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Sporting 155.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the UNCY stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 21.88%. Year-to-date, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 131.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 165.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) have changed 145.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -940.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.0% from the levels at last check today.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.86%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.26% with a share float percentage of 31.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 4.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ayrton Capital LLC, with the holding of over 76645.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45220.0 and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 26109.0 shares of worth $18594.0 while later fund manager owns 22695.0 shares of worth $13390.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.