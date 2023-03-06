TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.81% Stock Price Decline

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.81% during that session. The TMC stock price is -230.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 49.5% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting -3.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the TMC stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved 31.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed -9.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.48.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.28%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.27% with a share float percentage of 17.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baird Financial Group, Inc. with over 2.03 million shares worth more than $2.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baird Financial Group, Inc. held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ronit Capital LLP, with the holding of over 1.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $98448.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.