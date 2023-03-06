TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 11.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.58 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 30.58% during that session. The TCRR stock price is -145.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 48.1% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.40K shares.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Sporting 30.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the TCRR stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 7.06%. Year-to-date, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 58.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have changed 14.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.91%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.70% and 1.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.60% over the past 5 years.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.30% with a share float percentage of 67.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.05 million shares worth more than $7.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, MPM Asset Management, LLC held 10.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.74 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.73 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $1.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $0.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.