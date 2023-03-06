Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $509.10M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The TGB stock price is -35.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.41 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the TGB stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved 21.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) have changed -2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,100.00%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -75.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.73 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.20% over the past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.65% with a share float percentage of 21.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.77 million shares worth more than $11.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, with the holding of over 7.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.55 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 7.7 million shares of worth $11.32 million while later fund manager owns 6.66 million shares of worth $7.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.