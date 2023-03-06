Small Cap Stock Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Is A Buy – Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.58M, closed the recent trade at $3.54 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -253.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.53 and 17.51% above the 52-week low of $2.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the JMIA stock price touched $3.54 or saw a rise of 1.39%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies AG shares have moved 10.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -27.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.25% from the levels at last check today.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.30% over the past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.23% with a share float percentage of 20.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies AG having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $33.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 1.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.55 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $23.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $1.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.