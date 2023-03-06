Shares Of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Gain 19.01% In A Month

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11B, closed the last trade at $37.50 per share which meant it gained $2.48 on the day or 7.08% during that session. The SGML stock price is -6.48% off its 52-week high price of $39.93 and 73.28% above the 52-week low of $10.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.89K shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting 7.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the SGML stock price touched $37.50 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved 32.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed 19.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -34.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.67% from current levels.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.35%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 03 and April 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.07% with a share float percentage of 56.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Lithium Corporation having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 1.07 million shares worth more than $30.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich, with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.47 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $25.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $18.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.