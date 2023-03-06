Shares Of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Decreased By -37.00% In A Month

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 16.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.40M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The MMAT stock price is -271.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.34 and 6.35% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.11 million shares.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the MMAT stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 9.03%. Year-to-date, Meta Materials Inc. shares have moved -47.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) have changed -37.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Materials Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.90%, compared to -13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.80% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 195.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.27 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.29 million and $2.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.90% for the current quarter and 54.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.90% over the past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.04% with a share float percentage of 17.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Materials Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.54 million shares worth more than $3.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.51 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 8.44 million shares of worth $10.05 million while later fund manager owns 5.14 million shares of worth $3.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.