Shares Of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Declined -5.15% In One Month

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.20B, closed the recent trade at $89.28 per share which meant it lost -$5.5 on the day or -5.80% during that session. The CELH stock price is -36.92% off its 52-week high price of $122.24 and 57.09% above the 52-week low of $38.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 937.28K shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting -5.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 03/03/23 when the CELH stock price touched $89.28 or saw a rise of 7.85%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed -5.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.77.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 144.87%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -166.70% and 166.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 108.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179.13 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $215.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $104.25 million and $133.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.80% for the current quarter and 61.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.80% over the past 5 years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.16% with a share float percentage of 107.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc. having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.55 million shares worth more than $593.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $451.02 million and represent 8.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.14% shares in the company for having 3.51 million shares of worth $365.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $131.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.